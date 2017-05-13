

CTV Vancouver





Cooler weather and drier conditions are keeping rising waters at bay in the Okanagan, but emergency officials are warning residents that the risk is not over yet.

Water rushed into some neighbourhoods in Lake Country on Monday, and levels continued to rise through the week as the snowpack melted and the rain fell over the area.

But on Saturday, there was hope that residents who had to evacuate their homes on Monday may soon be able to return.

Ross Zilkie, who didn't even own rubber boots last week, found his cul-de-sac under water when the flooding began. His neighbours left for higher ground, but he stayed to see it through.

He said he's lived in the area for 25 years and never seen anything like it, but finally the water is ebbing and he's hoping his power will soon be restored.

The receding water is giving homeowners a chance to start the long cleanup process. Some said they're still not living in their homes, but were able to return during the day to see what they could do.

Merritt is also starting to dry out, just a day after roads were so submerged that residents used boats instead of cars.

In Kelowna, those in the tourism industry are busy answering calls from hopeful visitors concerned about flooding.

"Tourism is such an important industry in Kelowna and area," said Kelowna Tourism's Chris Shauf.

"We want people to know that we're open for business."

Although residents of the Okanagan are optimistic, officials are warning them to stay on alert. Creeks, rivers and lakes that flooded earlier this week could overflow again, at short notice.

"We're getting sandbagged and prepared," said homeowner Randall Quinn.

Rain is in the forecast for the area on Sunday and Monday, and the warming temperatures will cause more snow to melt. Officials suggest those living in the area to be prepared for floods possibly until the end of June.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith