Mounties had no trouble getting the jump on marijuana shop workers during a raid in Metro Vancouver this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at WeeMedical Wellness Center in Richmond Tuesday afternoon to investigate allegations the store was selling edibles and operating without a business licence.

"The element of surprise proved unnecessary – the storefront staff appeared preoccupied and our presence was scarcely noticed," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a news release.

Officers seized about 180 small bags of pot and a number of baked goods and candies, including cola bottles, gummy worms and candy canes, that they believe to be infused with marijuana. Bags of pot-laced potato chips were also confiscated.

The Richmond RCMP detachment said it's worried people could eat the junk food without knowing it contains drugs and get stoned by accident.

"These are professionally packaged products," Hwang said. "We are concerned that a child, teen, or adult may unknowingly consume one of these products believing that they were the genuine article."

Pictures of the packaging distributed by police Thursday show they are labeled "medicinal products" along with a warning to keep them away from children. The fronts of the packages do not contain the word marijuana or any synonym, however they do list the THC content.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive ingredient in pot.

Though the federal government has announced plans to legalize marijuana, it remains illegal to sell the drug in storefronts, even medicinally – though some dispensary owners argue crackdowns on pot shops violate the constitution.

They believe dispensaries are protected by a number of court decisions that found patients who are properly licensed to use medical marijuana should be able to access the drug in whichever form they prefer.

Richmond Mounties said until the law changes, however, they will continue to crack down on pot shops in the city.

"Until such time as the law changes, you can most certainly expect that a visit from us," Hwang said.

Police in Vancouver, which recently moved to regulate dispensaries, have taken a comparatively soft stance, usually only investigating shops in response to complaints from the public.