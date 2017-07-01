An Abbotsford patrol officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle as the driver sped away from a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Bevan Avenue and Ware Street at around 8:20 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department said.

Officials have not said why the red Nissan Sentra was stopped, but the driver was being questioned by an officer when he decided to speed off. The officer was dragged along for about a block, before managing to climb inside the Sentra.

"A short physical altercation occurred before the officer was able to jump out of the vehicle," police said in a statement Saturday.

The male driver fled at a high rate of speed and was pursued for eight blocks, police said. The pursuit ended, but the vehicle was spotted a short time later on the Abbotsford-Mission Highway, then eastbound on Highway 1.

Working with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and the Fraser Valley RCMP Traffic Service, Abbotsford police conducted a search and located the vehicle in Yarrow.

The male driver was instructed to pull over and surrendered to officers.

As a result of the incident, a 33-year-old man is in custody. The man, who has not been publicly named, faces several charges including flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact officers at 604-859-5225, text the department at 222973 (ABBYPD) or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).