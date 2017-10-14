

Vision Vancouver's recently vacated city council seat has been claimed by NPA candidate Hector Bremner.

Unofficial results from Saturday's byelection show Bremner won with about 28 per cent of the vote, beating independent candidate Jean Swanson and the Green Party's Pete Fry, who received 21 and 20 per cent, respectively.

Vision candidate Diego Cardona came in fifth with just 11 per cent of the vote.

With Bremner's win, the NPA now holds four seats on council to Vision's six and the Green Party's one.

But the vote for Vancouver School Board was split, with three seats each going to Vision and the Greens, leaving two for the NPA and one for the OneCity Vancouver party.

As expected, voter turnout was low: just under 11 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the byelection, according to early results.

That was roughly the turnout in Vancouver's last byelection, held in 1992 after then-councillor Bruce Yorke resigned for health reasons.

Bremner's council seat was previously held by Vision's deputy mayor Geoff Meggs, who resigned his post over the summer to join B.C.'s NPD government as Premier John Horgan's chief of staff.

The school board was fired by the previous Liberal government last fall after failing to pass a balanced budget.

For a full rundown of unofficial byelection results, visit the City of Vancouver website.