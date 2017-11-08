A report from the BC Coroners Service found no wrongdoing in the death of a three-year-old who was sent home from a B.C. emergency room and died on a return visit.

Nimrat Gill died Feb. 7 at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, during her second visit in as many days.

The report, released publicly on Tuesday, ruled the toddler's death as natural and made no recommendations for improvements.

The coroner's investigation was announced two weeks after Nimrat's death. The service said at the time that its purpose would be to provide suggestions to prevent future deaths.

Coroner Adele Lambert included in her report that Fraser Health conducted a quality of care review, and that it has taken six actions in the months since the girl's death.

The actions include sepsis screening for all pediatric patients presented at triage and regular training in pediatric emergencies.

Fraser Health also conducted a review of shift handover and escalation processes to identify areas where improvements are needed.

The toddler had an aggressive bacterial infection and pneumonia but staff discharged her on her first visit, instructing her parents to treat her with Tylenol or Advil.

The girl was brought back to the ER hours after being discharged, and died within five hours of being admitted.

Initially, her family was told that her worsening condition could be because of the blood work or because her body was fighting a high fever.

An X-ray obtained by her doctors after her death showed she had pneumonia, and further lab results revealed she also had a fast-moving and aggressive form of Group A streptococcal disease. Invasive Strep A infections are uncommon, but are associated with a high mortality rate, Lambert wrote.

There were a number of reports this year about Canadians losing limbs to the disease. Conditions associated with the disease include blood poisoning, meningitis and necrotizing faciitis – often called "flesh-eating disease."

Nimrat's family felt her case wasn't taken seriously, and wondered why she wasn't being supervised by a doctor when she returned in worse condition.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber