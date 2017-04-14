

The Canadian Press





Health officials in B.C. say more people have died from overdoses so far this year than in the same period of 2016.

It's been a year since the province declared a public-health emergency over the crisis.

Officials say provincial measures to halt the deaths, including distribution of overdose-reversing medication, initially worked.

But carfentanil, a drug even more powerful than the opioid fentanyl, is believed to be responsible for the recent spike.