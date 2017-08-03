

The Canadian Press





There will be no provincial charges laid three years after a tailings pond breach that sent millions of cubic metres of sludge and waste into a watershed in British Columbia's Interior.

A three-year deadline on charges will pass Friday, Aug. 4 in the midst of an investigation into the Mount Polley dam collapse.

The BC Conservation Officer Service, which is in charge of reviewing the 2014 disaster, says it doesn't know when the investigation will wrap up.

George Heyman, B.C.'s environment minister, says British Columbians deserve to know what went wrong at the gold and copper mine near Williams Lake, about 400 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Heyman says Imperial Metals, which operates the mine, may still be held responsible through federal laws.

The statute of limitations on federal charges will expire in two years.

Two reports determined the collapse was caused by a poorly designed dam that didn't account for drainage and erosion failures.

The mine resumed full operations last July with a repaired and reinforced tailings dam amid assurances by then-mining minister Bill Bennett that mining code revisions would ensure a similar disaster couldn't happen again.