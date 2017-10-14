

CTV Vancouver





Police in New Westminster are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his family home overnight.

In a statement that called his disappearance “high risk,” police said Adrian Isufi was last seen when he went to bed at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators believe the boy left the home on a silver mountain bike sometime during the night and is now in the Coquitlam area.

Isufi is about 5-foot-1, weighs 110 pounds and has dark hair. Police believe he is wearing glasses, black Adidas pants with three white stripes, black Nike runners and carrying two backpacks.

They did not provide any details on what may have led to the boy’s disappearance.

Anyone who sees Isufi is asked to call 911 immediately.