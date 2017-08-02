

CTV Vancouver





A New Westminster police officer who was suspended over a misconduct inquiry has now been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Victoria in 2005.

Police in Victoria arrested Const. Sukhwinder Dosanjh, who goes by the name Vinnie, on Tuesday.

Dosajnh has been charged with one count of sexual assault. The alleged incident happened in an off-duty capacity, according to authorities.

“This is always concerning when a police officer is accused of a criminal offence, especially one as serious as this,” Chief Const. Dave Jansen said in a news release Wednesday.

“The New Westminster Police is committed to maintaining public trust and accountability and within the bounds of what due process allows, we will be as transparent on this process as we can.”

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has been “monitoring” the investigation since its early days, the statement said.

The OCPCC is an independent provincial agency aimed at providing a way for the public to voice its concerns about the conduct of a municipal police officer or department.

Now that Dosanjh has been formally charged, he will also be investigated under the British Columbia’s Police Act.

The constable was suspended from his duties after he was released on bail.

The Victoria Police Department released a statement confirming its officers were involved in Dosanjh’s arrest, but wouldn’t say anything more about the case.

It appears this isn’t Dosanjh’s first time in trouble.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the constable was also suspended in 2008 following several incidents of police misconduct.

Dosanjh is set to appear in court in Victoria on Aug. 17.