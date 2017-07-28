North America’s largest ski resort operator is promising to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2030.

Vail Resorts announced on Wednesday it “intends to go beyond setting a partial emissions reduction target by executing on a more expansive and ambitious plan” inspired by the company’s recent takeover of B.C.’s Whistler Blackcomb resort.

“Everything we do at Vail Resorts is driven by the spectacular natural surroundings where our employees, guests and communities live, work and play,” CEO Rob Katz said in a news release. “The environment is our business, and we have a special obligation to protect it.”

Vail’s “Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint” includes reducing emergency consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the amount of waste resorts produce and offsetting the impact to forests and wildlife habitats.

Key highlights of the 13-year environmental sustainability plan include:

Reducing the company’s energy consumption by 15 per cent

Switching to 100 per cent renewable electrical energy sources

Diverting 100 per cent of waste away from landfills to by ramping up recycling and composting efforts

Increase the environmental awareness of guests and employees

Planting or restoring an acre of forest for every acre displaced by the company’s operations

The Colorado-based company operates 14 resorts and ski areas worldwide. In August of 2016, Vail bought the Whistler Blackcomb resort for $1.4 billion.

The announcement comes amid growing tensions between U.S. environmental activists and the federal government over President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

Vail has joined more than 1,200 politicians and businesses across the country that have signed and open letter signaling their continued commitment to the international accord, which sets out common climate change reduction goals for nearly 200 countries.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s David Molko