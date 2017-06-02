

CTV Vancouver





Police have identified a man found dead in an Abbotsford house on Wednesday as Nektarios “Nektar” Pardalis.

Police found Pardalis’s body inside a home in the 2300-block of Cameron Crescent in the McMillan neighbourhood when they responded to a report of a “suspicious circumstance” around 1:45 a.m. They determined he died from injuries consistent with homicide.

“While Mr. Pardalis was known to police and his murder was targeted, investigators are working to identify the motive,” Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release. “There remain many unanswered questions, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

Pardalis. 41, lived alone. He was last seen at home around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, about eight hours before his body was found.

Police found a dog in the area of the home, but no other people at the crime scene.

Although Abbotsford has seen ongoing gang conflict, residents near the home told CTV crime like this is unusual in the McMillan neighbourhood.

“It’s very quiet,” said one resident. “It’s a good end of town."

Others said the homicide serves as a warning that violence could spread to other neighbourhoods.

“I think we all just have to be vigilant… Crime can happen anywhere, right?” said resident Julianna Newell. “(It’s) very sad that it’s one of our neighbours.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).