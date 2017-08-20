

Police say a person who was found unresponsive in a laneway in Surrey early Sunday morning has died in a suspicious manner, and are looking for more information.

Around 5:30 a.m. Surrey RCMP were called because of a “suspicious occurrence” in the 6900 block of 127A Street near Kwantlen University.

Officers found an unresponsive man who appeared to be in his early 20s in a laneway behind several businesses. The victim later died.

Ashad Ali's house backs onto the alley where police found the victim. Early this morning, he says he heard some people running down the road, but didn't think anything of it until his teenage daughter went outside.

"When she went out back to get the driveway to get to the car, the police were there," he said. "That's when she found that there was a dead body sitting there."

Ali says it's shocking to have something like happen so close to his family's home.

"I know on the news we hear, but today it's just on the back door," he said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be handling the case, police say, and the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant” amount of time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith.