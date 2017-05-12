

CTV Vancouver





Neighbours say a double shooting that sent two people to hospital in North Burnaby is a family dispute, but Mounties are staying tight-lipped about the case.

Two loud gunshot blasts were heard around Sperling Avenue and Broadway around 6 p.m. Thursday before emergency responders and heavily armed officers flooded the area.

Burnaby RCMP members found two injured shooting victims outside the home. The victims, a 52-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, were rushed to hospital in serious condition with a police escort.

By Friday morning, the pair was listed in serious condition in hospital. Police have not said what relationship the victims have to each other, or the person who shot them.

Cpl. Daniela Panesar would only say that all parties are "known to each other."

Later in the evening, a man was taken into custody at a townhouse about five kilometres away with the help of the RCMP Emergency Response Team. Police would not say what led them to the residence. A Jeep was also towed away from the scene.

A 58-year-old Burnaby man remains in custody.

"His actions were obviously a concern to police so it was a priority to locate him and arrest him as quickly as possible," said Cpl. Panesar.

Mounties say the shooting appears targeted but is not gang related.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Nafeesa Karim