Residents of an apartment building in Vancouver’s West End say they’re shaken after a woman’s body was found inside one of the units Friday.

“I would never expect that anywhere, to be perfectly honest with you, especially not in a building that I live in,” said neighbour Lauren Nixon.

Paramedics responded first and called police to the building in the area of Jervis and Harwood around 4 p.m. Officers arrived to find the woman dead and the suspect already gone.

VPD Const. Jason Doucette said other uninjured people who were found in the apartment are being investigated as witnesses.

Neighbours said news of the death and the police presence in the building has put them on edge.

“It’s pretty shocking,” said Rob McAllorum, who also lives in the building.

No arrests have been made, but police do not think the death was random.

The homicide was Vancouver's 17th of the year.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith