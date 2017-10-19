

CTV Vancouver





Three people were rescued from a burning home in Surrey overnight thanks to the combined efforts of neighbours and firefighters.

Witnesses spotted the fire at a wood frame house on 116 Avenue and 140 Street shortly before midnight Wednesday and called 911 for help.

While waiting for fire crews to arrive, neighbours rushed to the front door and helped two elderly residents escape. Neil Prendeville said there was smoke billowing out of the house as they frantically pulled people to safety.

"It's intense. You can't breathe, you can't see," Prendeville said. "[One resident] was right by the door so we grabbed him, pulled him out and he said he pulled his wife down the stairs so we reached in and grabbed her and just lifted her and carried her out."

One man was still missing when firefighters reached the scene. Crews searched the home and managed to find him on the second floor and carry him outside.

First responders administered CPR at the scene for several minutes, but the man was eventually taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Five fire trucks responded to the two-alarm blaze, which crews described as "tricky" largely because of the terrain of the property.

"The backyard was a slope so there was no access from an alley or anything like that," acting Battalion Chief David Wyatt said. "It was all done with longer hose lines."

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but firefighters believe it likely started on the ground floor of the home. It is not currently considered suspicious.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim