The BC Liberals will lead a minority government, with the NDP holding a narrow lead of 189 votes in Courtenay-Comox after days of ballot counting.

Elections BC's final results, published at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, showed NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard had 10,886 votes, compared to Liberal Jim Benninger's 10,697.

More information to come.

This is a breaking news update. Original story follows.

The NDP has increased its narrow lead in Courtenay-Comox to 148 votes, but there remain hundreds of absentee ballots to be counted.

Ronna-Rae Leonard had 10,618 votes as of the last Elections BC update, posted Wednesday afternoon, while her Liberal rival Jim Benninger had 10,470.

Final counts began across the province on Monday, and have since been completed in 85 of 87 ridings.

So far, none have changed hands. But watching the results in Courtenay-Comox, which was the tightest race on election night, has been a rollercoaster ride, with Benninger at one point pulling ahead by three votes.

Though Leonard reclaimed the lead in subsequent updates, nearly 600 of the riding's roughly 2,000 absentee ballots have yet to be tallied.

The riding is particularly important because if the Liberals were to win, it would give the party the 44 seats required for a majority government, putting the policy dreams of Green and NDP supporters in jeopardy.

Leonard was ahead by just nine votes on election night, triggering a recount that increased the razor-thin margin to 13, though that did not include absentee ballots.

Province-wide, final counts have also decreased the Liberals' popular vote lead over the NDP to a mere 1,645 votes, or about 0.08 per cent of all ballots cast.

After the results are finalized, there's still the possibility for judicial recounts, which can be requested in any riding that's won by fewer than 1/500 of the votes.

In Courtenay-Comox, that amounts to around 58 ballots.

Applications for judicial recounts, which are conducted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge, must be submitted within six days of the release of the final election results.

Elections BC’s next and likely final update is expected after 5 p.m.