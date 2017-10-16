

CTV Vancouver





The NDP is expected to make an announcement Monday regarding the future of ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft in British Columbia.

During his election campaign, NDP leader John Horgan promised new ridesharing rules before 2018 while making sure that taxi drivers were treated fairly in the process.

Earlier this month, however, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena expressed uncertainty over that timeline as the government studies safety and regulatory concerns surrounding ridesharing operations.

"It's doing what we said we were going to do in the (election) platform and when we took over as government," she told the Canadian Press. “We're going to make sure passenger safety comes first.”

In August, the BC Green Party announced plans to introduce its own ridesharing legislation in the fall.

Party leader Andrew Weaver told reporters at the time he hopes his third bill on the subject will become law.

The NDP responded with a statement that agreed the need to overhaul B.C.’s taxi regulations, but stopped short of saying they would support the bill.

B.C. is among the last major jurisdictions in North America to welcome in ride-hailing apps.

Uber already operates in 16 Canadian cities, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press