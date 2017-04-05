

The Canadian Press





British Columbia's New Democratic Party rolled out its campaign bus Tuesday morning, in advance of the next provincial election.

Leader John Horgan was on hand to show off the bus that will carry his tour for the next five weeks.

New Democrats will be travelling to communities across B.C., meeting with what Horgan called "real people," to talk about better conditions for families.

The province goes to the polls on May 9, with the election to be officially called on April 11.

Follow CTV Vancouver's Scott Roberts on Twitter for the latest from the campaign trail:

And they're off! NDP kick starts campaign early. First stop, dinner table sit down with voters at Port Moody home #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/hxLPdAjYbn — Scott Roberts (@ScottRobertsCTV) April 5, 2017

.@jjhorgan using second stop in Vancouver-Point Grey to criticize @christyclarkbc on "Wild West" of fundraising by Liberals #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/esSVxBMDNF — Scott Roberts (@ScottRobertsCTV) April 5, 2017