British Columbia's New Democratic Party rolled out its campaign bus Tuesday morning, in advance of the next provincial election.

Leader John Horgan was on hand to show off the bus that will carry his tour for the next five weeks.

New Democrats will be travelling to communities across B.C., meeting with what Horgan called "real people," to talk about better conditions for families.

The province goes to the polls on May 9, with the election to be officially called on April 11.

