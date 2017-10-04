

CTV Vancouver





Months after helping the NDP topple the Christy Clark government, the B.C. Green Party is set to reap some of the rewards.

Legislation introduced Wednesday by Attorney General David Eby would reduce the seat requirement for official party status in the provincial legislature from four down to two.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver praised the move, which was promised in the Confidence and Supply Agreement his party signed that propelled the NDP to power.

"MLAs elected under the same party banner must be able to function as a unified caucus," Weaver said in a statement. "Official party status provides caucuses with a seat at the table, such as meeting with the other House Leaders and Party Whips, so that we can adequately perform our legislative duties."

As leader of a recognized party, Weaver would also receive a 25 per cent bump in his salary. His two fellow Greens, Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen, would have their pay hiked by 10 per cent.

Currently, all three make $105,000 as MLAs.

The Greens would also get money to set up an office in Vancouver and more funding for staff and research. But overall, under the current caucus funding formula, the Greens would likely get less cash than if the three MLAs were treated as independents.

Another piece of legislation put forward by Eby paves the way for a mail-in referendum on proportional representation – another key demand of Weaver's – by the end of November 2018.