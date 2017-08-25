

CTV Vancouver





A missing person's case in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has ended in a homicide probe after a young woman was found dead.

Chelsey Gauthier was last seen in Abbotsford the morning of July 27, and three days later a report was filed with Abbotsford police.

But the search for the 22-year-old woman ended on August 16, when her body was discovered.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the case into Gauthier's disappearance, and subsequent death.

Cpl. Frank Jang said it was the Abbotsford police investigation that led officers to search an area of Mission near Sylvester Road and Dale Road.

Gauthier's identity was confirmed through DNA analysis on Thursday.

The cause of her death is consistent with a homicide, Jang said, adding that it does not appear to be random. It is not known if there are any persons of interest in the case.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who knew Gauthier or saw her around the time of her disappearance.

IHIT is working with Abbotsford police, Mission RCMP's Serious Crime Unit, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the BC Coroner’s service to gather evidence.

A man that identifies himself as Gauthier's father has been posting YouTube videos for the past two weeks praying for her safe return.

"Trucker Ray" posted two videos on Friday confirming his youngest daughter had been killed.

"They found her and she's now with the Lord. I had a feeling about this," he said.

"I ask you to please pray for her mother. Her mother is taking this very hard."

An online fundraiser has been set up by a family member to help with funeral costs.