Updated: The young man killed in an Abbotsford shooting Monday has been identified as Satkar Singh Sidhu, 23.

Sidhu did not have a criminal record but was known to police, according to RCMP.

It is believed the murder was targeted and is linked to other gang violence that has happened in the region.

In a statement, Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it's fortunate no one else was injured in the shooting, which happened in a residential neighbourhood.

“Having association to or involvement with the gang life comes with many risks," she said. "There are people who have information about what happened, and they need to step forward.”

She said it is still early in the investigation, and IHIT is trying to determine what, if any, involvement the three males taken into custody had in the homicide. They have since been released from custody, and are not facing any criminal charges.

Previous story…

A young man is dead and three suspects are in custody after a shooting in a residential Abbotsford neighbourhood Monday morning.

Multiple 911 calls reported shots fired on Steelhead Court shortly before 10 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an injured man in his mid-20s suffering from gunshot wounds. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene but he died off his injuries before he could be taken to hospital.

The neighbourhood is close to Townline Hill, an area that has been subject to recent gang turf wars.

The region has been subject to recent multiple warnings from police agencies, saying people connected to the conflict may be in danger.

Const. Ian MacDonald said one of the force's officers saw the suspect vehicle speeding off. He gave chase, trying to pull it over on Highway 11, "and eventually into Mission."

The vehicle only stopped after officers from Abbotsford and Mission RCMP threw down a spike belt. Three men were taken into custody, although it's still unclear what, if any, role they have in the murder.

The vehicle was towed away from Lougheed Highway near Stave Lake Road and several of the windows were shattered.

Back at the scene, a large area of the road was taped off and investigators set up a white tent on a lawn.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the probe into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

IHIT says its investigation is still in its infancy and "more updates will be provided tomorrow unless they can be provided earlier."