A man's body was discovered in a Richmond park popular with joggers and cyclists early Monday morning, and investigators say the death appears targeted.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the grim discovery was made around 6:30 a.m., and RCMP teams were dispatched to the area.

Police cordoned off public access to the northern portion of Terra Nova Rural Park with yellow caution tape, and the coroner was called in.

A black tent near the banks of the Fraser River was set up and authorities could be seen taking photos around the area.

Parkgoers were being kept away from the dyke section just north of the children's play area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation, and will be working in conjunction with Richmond RCMP on the case.

A member of IHIT told CTV Vancouver the deceased has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

