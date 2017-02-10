The man charged with indignity to a human body in the murder of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa is now facing another, more serious charge.

Police announced Friday morning that a charge of second-degree murder has been approved against William Victor Schneider.

The body of Kogawa was discovered on the property of the Gabriola House mansion in Vancouver's West End on Sept. 28, 2016 – 16 days after she was reported missing.

Police identified a man seen on surveillance footage walking with Kogawa downtown on the day she disappeared as Schneider, who at that time was referred to as a "person of interest."

He was arrested in Vernon, B.C., the same day her body was located.

Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said Crown Counsel has now laid an additional charge, but said no further information would be released because the case is still before the courts.

Kogawa was in B.C. to study English, and police have not revealed how she died.

Officials have revealed little about her accused killer. It's believed he'd been drifting across B.C. in recent years, and at the time of her death did not have a fixed address.

Court records reveal Schneider has faced multiple criminal charges dating back to 1998, including break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, and theft. Schneider was also convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to four years in prison.