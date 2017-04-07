Dozens of BC Ferries sailings were cancelled Friday over high winds hitting B.C.'s South Coast.

The cancellations affected routes departing from 3 p.m. onwards between Tsawwassen and Victoria, Nanaimo and the Southern Gulf Islands, as well as the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry.

The company said there would still be Friday night sailings between Horseshoe and Departure bays, but warned that space was limited.

BC Ferries said it was monitoring conditions, and would provide updates as they became available. Sailings are expected to resume as usual on Saturday.

"We don't make the decision lightly to cancel service," BC Ferries' Deborah Marshall told CTV News.

"We know that people rely on us and want to get back and forth. Our customers do understand if we do have to cancel for safety reasons because of the high winds."

The cancellations come in the middle of weather warning about gusting winds from Environment Canada.

A special weather statement was issued for Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Whistler and many parts of Vancouver Island.

Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h were predicted for many regions, as a strong low pressure system passes through the west of Vancouver Island.

The wind was expected to last throughout Friday evening.

At Whistler Blackcomb, high winds forced the closure of the Peak Chair.

The Port of Vancouver announced Deltaport closed around 2 p.m. because of the windy weather. The wind also knocked down trees across Metro Vancouver, including one that landed on a family's car in Surrey.

The wind may also be to blame for a structural collapse in East Vancouver, though the link to weather has not been confirmed.

BC Hydro said it was bracing for weather-related power outages, and advised people to use its online tool to monitor outages and expected restoration times.