An evacuation order is in effect in Tappen, B.C. after a Friday afternoon mudslide damaged homes and sent two to hospital.

The slide occurred in the 4400-block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road at around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and at least one home was partially swept downhill by the mud.

"The one house that's off its foundation had two injuries in it, not serious, they're in hospital," said Tappen fire chief Kyle Schneier.

"The second home where the trees went through it, (the residents) were on either side of the house. They were quite lucky. Everyone was quite lucky."

A statement issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is clearing debris, and the road is expected to reopen to traffic at 3 p.m. The road will be open to single-lane alternating traffic during daylight hours, and drivers are warned that delays should be expected.

Although the road is reopening, an evacuation order remains in effect for four properties affected by the slide. Issued Friday night, the order applies to 4459, 4467, 4473 and 4487 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Rd. in Tappen.

Those at the properties were told to leave the area immediately due to "an immediate danger to life safety," the order said. Anyone requiring assistance was asked to call 250-833-5927.

Anyone seeking information or emergency support services is also asked to call the same number, unless they require RCMP, ambulance or fire services, in which case they should dial 911.

The CSRD said updates would be posted on its website as new information becomes available.