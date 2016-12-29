With as much as 25 centimetres of snow in the forecast for parts of the province, RCMP officers set up a checkpoint along a B.C. highway to make sure drivers were prepared.

Snowfall warnings were issued Thursday morning for several regions including the Sea-To-Sky Highway to Whistler, the Coquihalla Highway and the Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada forecasted that 15 centimetres of snow would accumulate, but as the weather system approached, the amount grew by 10 centimetres in some areas.

Snowfall was so heavy at times that the Coquihalla Highway was briefly closed between Hope and Merritt due to treacherous conditions.

On the route to Whistler, police cruisers blocked off part of the Sea-To-Sky so officers could stop drivers and inspect each vehicle's tires before letting them head north of Squamish.

This is the reason for the snow tire check. Winter driving conditions between Squamish and Whistler. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/PjJIZqXOnq — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) December 29, 2016

Drivers wishing to pass on to Whistler had to have snow tires, and police were so thorough that some drivers were forced to wait about an hour on Thursday afternoon to get through the checkpoint. Those who did not have appropriate treads were sent back.

Whistler is no longer under a snowfall warning, but alerts remained Thursday afternoon for East Columbia, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Kinbasket, Nicola, North Columbia, Shuswap and West Columbia.

Areas along the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass were expected to see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow by the end of the day, with flurries easing overnight.

Communities off the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt were hit earlier in the day, but can expect an additional 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before flurries taper on Friday morning.

The snowfall warning advised drivers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly. Motorists are advised to check conditions before leaving, but also to be prepared for a sudden reduction in visibility due to heavy snow.

Road conditions and webcams are available on DriveBC, and updated weather warnings can be viewed on Environment Canada's website.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott