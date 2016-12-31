

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses to a pedestrian crash on Christmas Eve that left a woman dead.

The accident occurred on Dec. 24 in the 9100-block of 132nd Street around 2:45 p.m.

Mounties say their investigation showed a 32-year-old woman “became entangled with a car while it was in motion.”

The woman fell of the side of the car and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but her condition worsened and she died two days later.

Police say the driver, a 41-year-old Surrey man, remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers. The car involved in the crash was a 2015 four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.

“Witness accounts are paramount to determining the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a statement.