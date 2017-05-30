

CTV Vancouver





A high school in Metro Vancouver has been put on alert as RCMP officers investigate an alleged threat that was posted online.

Details about the nature of the threat haven’t been confirmed, but Mounties said the target was R.A. McMath Secondary School in Richmond.

A message posted to the school district's website Tuesday morning assured parents that all students and staff are safe.

"McMath students are currently remaining in their first period classrooms in response to a concerning message that was posted recently," it reads.

"We ask for parents to remain away from the school at this time. We also ask for limited calls to the school.”

Mounties would not confirm whether the school was put on lockdown, but said officers were dispatched to the grounds to respond to the threat.