

CTV Vancouver





A person has died after a transport truck and a car collided in Surrey on Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties said the crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 10 (56th Avenue) and 168th Street.

An occupant of the car died at the scene, but police have not provided any information on his or her identity.

Highway 10 was closed between 152nd Street and Highway 15, and 168th Street was closed between Colebrook Road and 57A Avenue as police investigated the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or stopped at the scene shortly after it occurred, is asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police said no further details will be issued until Wednesday morning.