Mounties called to school over report of bear chased by remote control car
Officers searched the area near Golden Ears Elementary Monday, but were unable to find the toy's operator or the bear.
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:39PM PDT
Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to an elementary school on Monday night for a bizarre report involving a black bear.
Mounties were called to Golden Ears Elementary in Maple Ridge around 8:30 p.m. when someone reported seeing a bear being chased by a remote control car.
Officers patrolled the school and the surrounding area, the RCMP's Dan Herbranson told CTV News, but the bear could not be located.
They were also unable to find whoever was operating the remote control car, or the toy itself.
#RidgeMeadows #RCMP responding to a report of someone chasing a black bear with a remote control car #Maple RidgeBC— ScanBC (@ScanBC) June 20, 2017