Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to an elementary school on Monday night for a bizarre report involving a black bear.

Mounties were called to Golden Ears Elementary in Maple Ridge around 8:30 p.m. when someone reported seeing a bear being chased by a remote control car.

Officers patrolled the school and the surrounding area, the RCMP's Dan Herbranson told CTV News, but the bear could not be located.

They were also unable to find whoever was operating the remote control car, or the toy itself.