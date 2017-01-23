A Mountie is facing a $1,500 fine in connection with the death of a five-year-old who was fatally struck while biking in Penticton in 2015.

James McIntosh was riding his bike across a busy intersection on Sept. 15, with his brother and father at his side, when he was struck by a truck making a right turn.

The truck was driven by Const. Ace Jimmy Stewart, who was off-duty at the time.

Stewart was charged in September 2016, following an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of driving without due care and attention, and was given a fine of $1,500 and a victim surcharge of $225.