Rescue crews are pressing hard into their fourth day searching for a missing plane with two people on board that dropped off the radar between Cranbrook and Kelowna.

Mountainous terrain and inclement weather have made the already expansive search area even more challenging, and rescuers haven't turned up any clues so far. But they aren't giving up hope yet.

"We will continue to search until all stones have been overturned and all areas covered thoroughly," Capt. Gregory Clarke, air search and rescue coordinator with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, told CTV News.

Wind has made rescue efforts turbulent, and snow cover on the mountains has made spotting a missing aircraft very difficult, Clarke said.

Rescue crews have set up a command centre at the Kelowna airport—chosen for its resources and central location. Right now, four military aircraft plus additional civilian aircraft are methodically searching from the air for the plane and its occupants.

Two young adults were flying in the four seater Piper Warrior plane. Twenty-one-year-old Alex Simons was piloting the aircraft, and his girlfriend and passenger Sydney Robillard, 21, was also on board.

The pair departed from Lethbridge, Alta. on Thursday afternoon destined for Kamloops, where they both live. They landed briefly in Cranbrook for fuel, and departed for Kamloops at 2 p.m. P.T. But somewhere in between, they went missing.

Simons received his private piloting license in March from Excel Flight Training in Lethbridge. Robillard's mother said flying together was something the couple really enjoyed.

"[Simons] took her up around Lethbridge and other places many times and she loved it," Nancy Robillard told CTV News. "They crashed, probably, in a remote area that probably no one would have seen or heard."

Search crews have found the aircraft's flight path, and are focusing on the line it was taking between Cranbrook and Kamloops plus a 15 mile buffer on each side.

"We are systematically searching this area from three different altitudes," Clark said. "We start up high, searching electronically the first night. Then, [we] continue down in a top down approach and get down to about 500 feet in our final passes."

The search is only aerial for now, since rescuers don't have any solid leads on where to narrow down and execute a ground search.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald.

Update June 11, 2017: RCMP previously identified Sydney Robillard as 24. She is 21.