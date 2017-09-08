

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver motorcyclist is speaking out after he says he was pelted by debris from a moving truck – and narrowly avoided serious injury.

Matt LeDrew was riding on Prior Street in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood Thursday evening when a handful of small objects thrown in his direction hit him in the helmet and chest.

He says it was painful and briefly left him stunned while his motorcycle wobbled. The entire incident was captured on a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet.

The video shows an older white pickup truck approaching in the opposite lane when something comes out of the window and hits the cyclist.

It's unclear what the objects are but LeDrew says one was hard and sharp enough to scratch the visor on his helmet.

LeDrew has reported the incident to the Vancouver Police Department, and is concerned this could happen to other riders.

"I was uninjured. Not a big deal to me but I don't know if there's somebody else this has already happened to or if there's somebody else this is going to happen to," he told CTV Vancouver.

"So, I just wanted to make sure that whoever's running around throwing stuff at motorcyclists is brought to justice."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure