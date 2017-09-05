The male driver of a motorcycle has died following a morning collision on Highway 17 in Delta.

Police said the crash was reported at approximately 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the 3100 block.

Initial reports suggest the motorcyclist was changing lanes when he lost control of the bike. It is not known what caused him to lose control, police said.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a passing five-ton truck. He died at the scene.

The man has not been publicly identified as police are in the process of notifying his next of kin.

Members of the Delta police collision analysis and forensic identification teams were at the scene for several hours as they conducted an investigation. Traffic was rerouted as a result, but the highway reopened shortly before 1 p.m.