

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking the public to help shed light on a double-homicide that's put a quiet South Vancouver neighbourhood on edge.

Officers were called to a Marpole home near 64th Avenue and Hudson Street Wednesday after a friend of the residents stopped by to say hello and noticed something was off.

Police found a man and woman in their 60s dead inside.

On Thursday, Const. Jason Doucette said many of the details of the case remain a mystery, and he urged anyone with information to come forward.

“It is still very early in the investigation and a motive isn’t clear yet,” said Doucette. “As our detectives collect information and put the pieces of this puzzle together, we are encouraging anyone with information about the deaths, regardless how unimportant they think it may be, to contact us immediately.”

While the motive hasn't been confirmed, police said it doesn't appear to be a murder-suicide.

The identities of the deceased are still being confirmed with the BC Coroners Service.

Police have not said when the victims were killed, but a neighbour told CTV News he saw one of the residents of the home Wednesday morning in Safeway.

The deaths mark the 14th and 15th homicides of the year in Vancouver.

Anyone with information can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.