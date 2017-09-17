

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Cathi Naples is organizing a fundraiser to help provide counselling and mental health treatment for youth struggling with abuse and trauma because she feels her own son missed out on help that could have saved his life.

Her son, Jacob Hoffman, took his own life two years ago when he was 18.

"This was so unnecessary and preventable," she told CTV News. "If only someone had listened to him or me."

Naples knew her son was seriously depressed, but says she hit dead ends when trying to get him the help he needed.

"The waitlist to get into any kinds of treatment like that is just too long," she said.

She says they waited two years to get help through the school system and spent another six months on a wait list at a children's hospital. In all, it took 30 months for Hoffman to get diagnosed with ADHD, depression and anxiety.

Suicide is almost always linked to treatable mental health conditions like depression. The factors contributing to mental illnesses like depression can be complex.

Naples will never know the full story, but she did find out her son was sexually abused and thinks that trauma continued to torment him.

"Abuse by the one person who should have been his champion and protector… instead destroyed him," Naples said.

She thinks that stigma surrounding mental health and sexual abuse prevented her son from opening up, and wants to fight that stigma so that victims can talk about it without fear of judgment.

"If Jacob had been stricken with a physical disease, he would have been quickly escalated from family doctor to specialist, diagnosed and provided with treatment," Naples said. "We battled ferociously, but it was all to no avail."

Now she only has memories of her son, but she wants to help so that other youth who are suffering get more help than Hoffman did.

Her fundraising campaign called Jake's Fund through Dan's Legacy provides counselling for youth working through pain and trauma.

"It's not our intent to replace the system… just to plug some holes and fill some cracks that kids like Jacob fall through," she said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the 24-hour British Columbia suicide hotline at 1 800 784 2433. Local crisis lines for many cities and regions in B.C. can also be found here.