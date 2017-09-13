

Friends and family are mourning the woman killed in a crash near Hope, B.C. this week, as police continue their search for the driver accused of fleeing the scene as she fought for her life.

Danielle "Deedee" Charlton, a mother of four, was in the passenger seat of a black SUV that plowed into a maintenance vehicle on Highway 3 Monday afternoon. She had become engaged just days earlier, according to her Facebook profile.

Her death triggered a wave of emotional social media posts from the people who cared for her, including her mother, Lori Deschene.

"May you rest in peace my sweet child," Deschene wrote. "I will love you always."

The victim's stepfather, Robin Deschene, told CTV News that Charlton was a kind and loving parent who will be greatly missed.

"She was a real nice person. Everyone liked her," he said.

The family has also called on the man who was driving the SUV to come forward.

Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding when it rammed into the maintenance vehicle; the impact of the crash left the SUV mangled and debris scattered across the highway.

Two B.C. wildfire crews stopped and tried desperately to save Charlton's life. But as firefighters were administering CPR, a man witnesses believe to be the SUV driver stole their truck and drove off.

"Somebody had come running up and said the guy just took off. He took off with the crew cab, forestry crew cab, and he went weaving through all the accident stuff," Warren Hobart said.

Hobart said he noticed a case of beer on the ground among the other debris. Police have not said whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The firefighters' truck, a white Ford F350, was recovered in Hope the same day, but there was no sign of the suspect, who is described as a thin, white man, 5-9 or 5-10 tall, with short, dark hair and stubble on his face.

Anyone who sees him or has information on the crash is asked to call the RCMP's Fraser Valley Traffic Service at 604-702-4039 or the Hope RCMP detachment at 604-869-7750.

With reports from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim, Michele Brunoro and Breanna Karstens-Smith