Health officials are urging the public to avoid raw or lightly cooked oysters as B.C. deals with an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses across the province.

Since the beginning of December, more than 70 people have reported getting sick after eating oysters that weren't fully cooked, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Epidemiologist Dr. Eleni Galanis said norovirus has been confirmed in several cases, and it's suspected in the rest. As a result, officials recommend people only eat oysters that have been fully cooked.

"In order to kill norovirus and other bugs, people need to cook oysters thoroughly, to an internal temperature of 90 degrees Celsius for 90 seconds," Galanis said in a statement.

Though raw oysters are considered to be riskier during the summer, when they are linked to a spike in illnesses from the vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteria, Galanis warned oysters can carry other microorganisms throughout the year.

Last summer was fairly uneventful, but the previous year saw a record number of shellfish-related illnesses around the summertime. Most of the patients ate oysters at restaurants in the Vancouver area.

Norovirus symptoms include nausea, cramping, chills, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and generally start 12 to 48 hours after infection. They can last up to three days, and because of the accompanying fluid loss the illness can sometimes be a contributing factor in people who are frail and elderly.

The BCCDC said anyone who experiences diarrhea and vomiting after eating shellfish should call B.C. HealthLink at 811. People whose symptoms are severe or persistent are advised to see a doctor.