Updated story: Weather warnings were issued for the Sea to Sky Corridor and the Fraser Valley on Sunday, and a special weather statement ended for Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada said a Pacific front was set to arrive at B.C.’s South Coast Sunday afternoon and continue through the night.

Nearly 15 centimetres of snow was predicted for Squamish by Monday morning, the agency added.

A winter storm warning was also issued for the Fraser Valley, and “hazardous winter conditions” were anticipated with snow and freezing rain likely to occur.

Environment Canada officially ended Metro Vancouver’s special weather statement late Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day Metro Vancouver was forecasted to receive “a mix of wintery weather,” with most regions seeing two to five centimetres of wet snow that would change to rain.

Warmer temperatures across the region were responsible for East Vancouver’s Trout Lake being closed for skating due to safety concerns. Officials said the ice would be reassessed on Monday.

Previous story: A special weather statement was issued for B.C.’s South Coast early Saturday afternoon by Environment Canada, forecasting more winter weather for the region.

The agency says an Arctic ridge of high pressure over Interior B.C. is forcing cool air to the coast. A light snowfall is predicted to begin Saturday night, with several centimetres accumulating by Sunday morning.

A stronger Pacific front is anticipated to arrive later on Sunday, Environment Canada added, combining with the cool air and resulting in a mix of snow and rain.

Coastal areas are expected to have smaller amounts of snow with the precipitation turning completely to rain by Sunday evening.

Areas such as the Fraser Valley and Squamish will likely see much more snow accumulation due to cool outflow winds from the Interior.

Environment Canada says there is also a risk of freezing rain over much of B.C.’s South Coast.

The agency adds the exact amount of precipitation expected was not immediately clear.

Preparing for more winter weather

The City of Vancouver is urging the public to remove melting snow and ice – especially from street catch basins in front of their homes to avoid flooding over the weekend.

More salt was delivered to 10 fire halls across Vancouver on Saturday, and a sand-salt mix was being handed out with a limit of one bucket per resident.

The City has issued more than 6,300 notices for failure to clear snow and ice since the start of the winter weather in December, with 41 third notices for potential prosecution.

Bylaw officers went door-to-door on Saturday warning residents who have yet to clear the front of their homes. Fines of $250 for homeowners and up to $10,000 for companies could be issued as early as next week, according to acting mayor Raymond Louie.

“We are serious about going after you if you don’t comply with the bylaw,” said Louie. “We’re talking about people’s lives here.”

As of Tuesday, the City had spent $2.5 million on snow removal costs.