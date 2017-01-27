

Homicide investigators say a 36-year-old man found dead in his car in Surrey Thursday night was likely shot to death.

Maple Ridge resident Hershan "Shawn" Bains was discovered unresponsive and critically injured in a vehicle on Sinclair Crescent. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has provided few details, but said that Bains died from injuries that "appeared to be gunshot wounds."

Cpl. Meghan Foster said it's believed Bains' homicide is targeted, and there are people who have information about what happened.

"It’s imperative that they step forward and contact police so that those responsible are held accountable," she said.

Foster said Bains was known to police, but would not provide further details. She said that it is too early in the investigation to determine a motive for his death.

IHIT is now working closely with Surrey Mounties, forensic teams and the BC Coroner's Service to gather evidence.

Police say it’s still unclear whether the murder is connected to a shooting approximately six kilometres northeast of where Bains' body was found, within the same hour. In that incident, someone in a pickup truck opened fire on a white Mercedes in the 12300-block of 91A Avenue. The vehicle was struck with bullets but no one was injured.

Bains' death comes just four days after 22-year-old Karanpartap Waraich was gunned down in a targeted attack. After his Jeep was struck by gunfire, his SUV crashed into the golden arches sign at a McDonald's.