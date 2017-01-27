

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators say a 36-year-old man found dead in his car in Surrey Thursday night was likely shot to death.

Maple Ridge resident Hershan "Shawn" Bains was discovered unresponsive and critically injured in a vehicle on Sinclair Avenue.

Police say it’s still unclear whether the murder is connected to a shooting in that same city that happened within the same hour. In that incident, someone in a pickup truck opened fire on a white Mercedes in a residential neighbourhood. The vehicle was struck with bullets but no one was injured.

Cpl. Meghan Foster said it's believed Bains' homicide is targeted, and there are people who have information about what happened.

"It’s imperative that they step forward and contact police so that those responsible are held accountable," she said in a statement.

IHIT is now working closely with Surrey Mounties, forensic teams and the BC Coroner's Service to gather evidence.

The latest murder comes just four days after 22-year-old Karanpartap Waraich was gunned down in a targeted attack. After his Jeep was struck by gunfire, his SUV crashed into the golden arches sign at a McDonald's.