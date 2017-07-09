Dozens of wildfires raging across the B.C. Interior show few signs of letting up as a province-wide state of emergency extends into its third day.

The province declared a state of emergency on Friday after 173 fires broke out in the Interior and Cariboo region, forcing thousands of people out of their homes. On Sunday, crews were battling 230 active wildfires, according to Kevin Skrepnek, chief information officer with the BC Wildfires Service.

"It's safe to say the majority of these fires are burning out of control," he told The Canadian Press on Sunday.

Officials estimate 3,000 households have been evacuated across the Cariboo region as well as in Princeton and Ashcroft. The evacuees are being sent to centres in Kamloops, Williams Lake and Prince George.

"The situation has escalated. It is a serious situation and the province is bringing to bear all the resources we have available," John Rustand, the B.C. minister of forests, said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

"They have responded positively and said whatever we need, they’re ready," Rustad said.

B.C. will be bringing in 260 firefighters from other provinces to help fight the fire. Rustad said they will arrive early next week, likely on Monday or Tuesday.

More evacuations near Williams Lake

At least four wildfires burning near Williams Lake forced the evacuation of the neighbouring communities of Alexis Creek and Hantzville on Saturday night.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the largest fire in the region is burning near Williams Lake Airport and now covers an estimated 20 square kilometres. Officials with the Cariboo Regional District say that fire has destroyed several buildings, including two hangars at the local airport.

Other fires have forced the evacuation of other communities along Highway 97 south of Williams Lake, including 108 Mile Ranch, the west shore of Lac La Hache and 105 Mile House, where 120 firefighters are battling a 25 square kilometre blaze.

Officials with the Cariboo Regional District estimate that as many as 6,000 people have been forced out of their homes.

"Our primary goal through all of this is to make sure that we protect life," Rustad said. "Our secondary goal is to protect key infrastructure such as roads and hydro lines and other assets including people's homes."

The government doesn't know how many homes or properties have been damaged by the fire because the thick smoke is making it impossible to get an accurate estimate.

"The forest fire is absolutely huge," said Dave Scott, one of the evacuees. "It is cresting the top of one of the mountains and people are around me getting cattle out of the area, horses out of the area. It is very difficult indeed."

Scott said the normally quiet highways heading out of the evacuation zone were full of cars and trucks Friday as people scrambled to get to safety in 100 Mile House, where two emergency centres have been set up.

The Canim Lake Resort east of town also opened its gates to offer full-service campsites to people who were forced from their homes free of charge.

Traffic is restricted to northbound only between Quesnel and Williams Lake, with the exception of fuel, supplies and emergency vehicles.

Ashcroft, Cache Creek evacuated

The community of Ashcroft, located about 120 kilometres west of Kamloops, was evacuated after a blaze that broke out on Thursday spread to 42 square kilometres by Saturday evening.

Officials have cleared out an unconfirmed number of homes as well as the entire neighbouring community of Cache Creek.

“I was in the house with my daughter and just noticed a lot of smoke and the wind changed really fast. The sky lit up orange and I looked outside and the mountain’s on fire,” Cache Creek evacuee Angela Taylor told CTV News.

Cache Creek Mayor and head of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District John Ranta said the fire has destroyed dozens of buildings, including 30 mobile homes, two hangars at the local airport and at least five houses.

Witnesses said several buildings have already been burned and others are threatened. The flames and smoke have also made driving through parts of the region unsafe, prompting closures on parts of highways 1, 97 and 97C, according to Drive BC.

Evacuation centres for those fleeing the fire have been set up in Kamloops. Evacuees are being offered food, blankets, clothing and crates for animals.

It will be at least several days before they can go home, said emergency support worker Gordon Davis.

“We just don’t have that capacity other than group lodging with cots,” he said. “It’s not ideal, but at least hopefully they’ll be safe and dry—hopefully cool as well.”

But those from affected communities say they’re worried about what they’ll find when they return home.

“We have a business in Cache Creek. We have a house in Cache Creek,” said Ian Campbell, who fled the fire with his wife, Anie. “We don’t know. It’s scary.”

A Facebook group set up offering room in people’s homes for those in need of shelter.

Rustad says he feels for people who have to pack up not knowing when they'll be able to come back.

"I can tell you from personal experience, when you're under evacuation alert it is nerve wracking. It's upsetting. For anybody that has an evacuation order, it's even worse."

Fire near Princeton shuts down highway

A wildfire has flared up on both sides of Highway 5 near Princeton, B.C., sending large amounts of smoke into the air. The blaze has closed the highway at its junction with Highway 3.

Officials estimate that fire has burned more than 15 square kilometres and has forced the evacuation of 54 homes.

The last time the province declared a state of emergency was in 2003, also due to wildfires.

Hot, dry weather expected to continue

Rustad stressed that the hot weather in the coming days means the situation could continue to grow.

"The weather situation is not favourable under current conditions," he said.

Environment Canada is forecasting several more days of record high temperatures and dry conditions, warning that the wildfire danger rating will remain high is much of southern B.C.

The agency has issued special weather statements for much of the Interior and some of northeastern B.C., with daily highs expected to reach the low to mid 30s over the weekend.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected early next week.

Several areas affect by the wildfires are also under air quality advisories due to heavy smoke.

Officials are urging residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and contact a health care provider if you experience any difficulty breathing, chest pain or a sudden onset cough.

The state of emergency gives agencies such as Emergency Management BC, the fire commissioner, the Ministry of Forests and Natural Resources and the RCMP the authority to take “every action necessary” to fight these wildfires.

“Given the current wildfire situation and the expected increase in wildfire activity, the province is taking this extraordinary measure of declaring a provincial state of emergency,” the government said in a statement issued Friday night. “This is an urgent situation and public safety is our top priority.”

More than 1,000 fire personnel are attacking the fires directly, according to Rustad. That number climbs to 1,600 when including logistical personnel.

RCMP officers have been sent from across the province to assist with the evacuation and secure the communities affected by the fires.

The province has also been in contact with Ottawa about bringing in military help.

Officials have also extended a campfire ban across most of B.C.

Anyone who sees a wildfire is urged to report it by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555.

With files from The Canadian Press

More than 1,000 firefighters have been deployed across BC. Province has reached out for additional help from other provinces #BCWildfires pic.twitter.com/SpvxZsiy69 — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) July 8, 2017

We're in 100 Mile House where the smoke is really thick. Hundreds of people evacuated here. #BCWildfires pic.twitter.com/7xZ3gyBHcc — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) July 8, 2017

With over 180 wildfires burning across #BC smoke will be visible from many areas. To see the current smoke forecast: https://t.co/0yUz27NcTs pic.twitter.com/KRyuhU7TxZ — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 8, 2017

A surreal image of the fire situation in Williams Lake, BC. With thousands of people evacuated from their homes and dozens of fires burning out of control, BC has declared a provincial state of emergency. #bcfires #wildlife ��: @tore_greco A post shared by CTV Vancouver (@ctvvancouver) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:31am PDT