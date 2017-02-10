A Kamloops woman has died of her injuries days after being struck by a car while trying to help a stranger.

Anna Grandia, a mother of two, died in hospital Thursday night with her family by her side, their pastor said.

Grandia and her family had been on the way to the Vancouver airport to catch a flight to Hawaii on Sunday when they came across an icy stretch of Highway 1.

They came across a jackknifed vehicle and trailer between Hope and Chilliwack, the first to arrive at the scene of the accident.

Anna and her husband Matt pulled over, wanting to help the driver, and left their young children in their SUV parked some distance in front of the scene.

As they helped the driver and cleared debris, another car approached. But the driver lost control of the vehicle on the highway's icy surface, hitting both Anna and Matt.

The children were unharmed, being a safe distance from the scene, but Matt and Anna were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Their pastor and friend David Fields said Matt remains in hospital, but that they are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

"Thank you for all your continued support through thoughts and prayers for Matthew, their children, and all their family friends," he said Friday.

An online fundraiser was set up following the crash as a way to help the family cover their expenses, and doubled its goal of $10,000 on the first day. By Friday, the page had raised more than $41,000 through 450 donors, many of whom also left messages of support for the family.