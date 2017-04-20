

CTV Vancouver





The search for a missing woman in Vancouver was called off Friday morning after she was located "safe and sound."

A public alert was issued one day earlier to help locate 29-year-old Maria Kruger, who hadn't been seen since April 16.

Her family said the lack of contact was highly out of character.

Originally from the Okanagan, Kruger is a member of the Okanagan Nation and Penticton Indian Band who recently moved to Vancouver for work.

No further details were provided by the VPD about where or when Kruger was found.