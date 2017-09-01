

CTV Vancouver





Don't put away your shorts and tank tops just yet – the last weekend of summer break is shaping up to be a scorcher.

Forecasters are expecting the mercury to rise across Metro Vancouver starting on Friday, then peak somewhere in the low-30s on Sunday.

"Get set for a smoking hot weekend. It will be extremely hot right across the South Coast," CTV weathercaster Marke Driesschen said.

"We're going to see temperatures of 25 C near the water, those are up to about 30 C inland, and it gets even warmer once we head into the weekend."

The heat has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada, which is citing an unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure that's building over B.C.

Unfortunately, that could mean more hazy skies for Metro Vancouver; Environment Canada said the weather system will also cause the air to become stagnant, which could allow more wildfire smoke to blow over the coast.

Smoke from fires in the B.C. Interior and from the western U.S. has already prompted two air quality advisories in the region this summer.

After the temperatures peak on Sunday, Driesschen said they are expected to stay hot through Labour Day Monday and into Tuesday.

"It looks like back-to-school, back-to-work week will be sunny and warm as well," Driesschen said.

People looking for ways to cool off can hop into one of Vancouver's four outdoor public pools, two of which are scheduled to stay open an extra two weeks due to the weather. The city is extending the season at Second Beach and New Brighton pools, while Maple Grove and Kitsilano will close after Labour Day.

This summer has been the seventh driest on record for the city, which only saw about half the rainfall usually recorded between June and August.