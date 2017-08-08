

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police are investigating a terrifying home invasion that took place in broad daylight Monday while a three-year-old child was asleep in the house.

Const. Ian MacDonald said two men and a woman were also sleeping in the Sandpiper Drive home when they were woken up around 10 a.m. by two intruders armed with a shotgun.

The suspects, whose faces were covered, tied the adults up and began rummaging through the property. They filled a bag with cash and valuables before making off with two cars, a white Cadillac CTS and grey Porsche Cayenne, that were parked in the driveway.

Fortunately, the adult victims suffered only minor injuries and the young child managed to sleep through the robbery.

Authorities said they are taking the incident very seriously, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.