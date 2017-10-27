

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are asking the public for help finding an eight-week-old puppy who was stolen from his owner last month.

Surrey RCMP said the young pit bull, named Tank, was posted for sale online last month. The owner arranged a meeting with a potential buyer in Fleetwood Park on Sept. 28, but when she arrived she was accosted by two men.

One man grabbed Tank and ran off while the other took the woman's cellphone and punched her in the face.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this style of robbery utilizing online classifieds,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a news release.

“Police recommend being extremely careful when buying or selling merchandise online and meeting up with unknown persons. To reduce your likelihood of becoming a victim to a personal robbery have a friend go with you and meet in a very public place.”

Mounties said the two suspects may have fled in a brown Toyota Tercel and describe them as being South Asian men in their 20s. One was wearing a black hoodie with the word “Crooks” and a picture of Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags mascot on it. The other was wearing a blue sweatshirt and a red, pullover hoodie.

Tank is a black pit bull with white accents on his chest, feet and chin. He has a very distinctive small white line that runs over his nose.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.