Memorial held for teen whose remains were found on B.C. farm
Traci Genereaux is seen in this undated handout photo. RCMP have identified the remains found on a Salmon Arm, B.C., property as those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. Police say no charges have been laid in connection with her death, which is being treated as suspicious. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO, RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:01AM PST
A celebration of life has been held for the 18-year-old Vernon woman whose remains were unearthed on a north Okanagan farm last month.
Family, friends and community members have fondly remembered Traci Genereaux.
Missing and murdered women's advocate Meagan Louis says Genereaux was well-liked by others in Vernon's street community and she was also well known at the city's Upper Room Mission where the service was held.
Genereaux was last seen alive in May, one of five women who have disappeared in the area since last year, but no charges have yet been laid in her death.
A memorial was held today for Traci Genereaux . This was some of her artwork from school. Her grandmother shared it with me not long ago. The teen disappeared in May. RCMP recently found her remains on a farm near #SalmonArm . Her death is considered suspicious but no one has been charged. #ctvnews #ctvnational