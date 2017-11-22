

The Canadian Press





A celebration of life has been held for the 18-year-old Vernon woman whose remains were unearthed on a north Okanagan farm last month.

Family, friends and community members have fondly remembered Traci Genereaux.

Missing and murdered women's advocate Meagan Louis says Genereaux was well-liked by others in Vernon's street community and she was also well known at the city's Upper Room Mission where the service was held.

Genereaux was last seen alive in May, one of five women who have disappeared in the area since last year, but no charges have yet been laid in her death.