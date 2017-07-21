

Days after the murder of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen, most of the police tape has come down in Burnaby's Central Park and given way to a makeshift memorial of flowers and stuffed animals.

Homicide investigators wrapped up a portion of their work in the park Thursday evening, leaving just scraps of yellow tape in the wooded area near where the young girl's body was found earlier this week. Some areas remain cordoned off, including a brushy spot with a bike and a tent.

Nearer to the street, community members reeling from the shocking crime have been leaving cards, candles and other items for the slain teenager.

"I am very saddened by what happened," said Nia Furtado, who dropped off flowers and a candle Friday morning. "I have a 16-year-old and, you know, it could have been my daughter, it could have been her friends. I'm just here to show my support for her parents and tell them that we care."

Neighbours told CTV News that Shen lived right across the street from Central Park with her family.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing Shen walking into an apartment building. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is hoping the images will trigger someone's memory of seeing the girl in the hours before she was killed.

Her outfit in the video, which includes dark shorts and a dark T-shirt, is believed to be the same one she was wearing when she died.

The last known sighting of Shen was at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and her body was discovered at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators are trying to shed light on where she was and what she was doing in the hours between.

Authorities have confirmed Shen's death was a homicide, but the motive remains a mystery.

"We're not sure if she was an intended target of homicide or if the event was random. Those public safety issues are unknown and we ask that the public remains vigilant," Cpl. Meghan Foster told reports this week.

Anyone with information can contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Alex Turner and Ben Miljure