Vancouver police are warning the public following a pair of similar sexual assaults that investigators fear could have been committed by the same person.

In both incidents, the suspect is described as an Asian man who covered his face with a medical mask.

“Although we have not confirmed the link between the two incidents, we want the public to be aware that similarities exist and one man could be responsible for both attacks,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing this information, and asking people to remain vigilant, particularly after leaving transit in East Vancouver."

The latest victim was grabbed from behind and groped Wednesday night just minutes after leaving the Nanaimo SkyTrain Station.

Police said the attacker struck at Nanaimo Street and St. Lawrence around 9 p.m., then fled the scene.

He is described as a 5-8 tall Asian man, 20-30 years old, with a slim build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured ball cap, dark-rimmed glasses, a dark jacket with light-coloured liner, dark pants and running shoes.

He also had a white medical mask covering the lower half of his face.

A couple weeks earlier, on Oct. 29, another woman was attacked by a man with a similar description after stepping off a bus near Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue.

Police said the suspect in that assault is described as a 5-9 tall Asian man weighing 160 lbs. with short, black hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, shorts, and also had a medical mask on his face.

Anyone who has information on either of the attacks is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Sex Crime Unit at 604-717-0604, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.